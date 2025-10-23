Insights Into D.R. Horton (DHI) Q4: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect D.R. Horton (DHI) to post quarterly earnings of $3.29 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 16.1%. Revenues are expected to be $9.45 billion, down 5.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 0.3% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific D.R. Horton metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Home sales- Homebuilding' will reach $8.71 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -2.4% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Rental' at $400.82 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -43.1%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Financial Services' will likely reach $228.18 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2.8%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Homebuilding' will reach $8.76 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -2.1%.

The consensus estimate for 'Geographic Revenues- Homebuilding- Northwest' stands at $678.14 million. The estimate points to a change of -5.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Geographic Revenues- Homebuilding- North' should arrive at $1.27 billion. The estimate points to a change of +22.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Geographic Revenues- Homebuilding- Southwest' will reach $1.13 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -10.6%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Geographic Revenues- Homebuilding- South Central' of $1.90 billion. The estimate points to a change of -5.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Homes Closed' to reach 23,800 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 23,647 .

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net sales order - Homes sold' reaching 20,100 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 19,035 .

Analysts expect 'Sales order backlog - Homes in backlog' to come in at 10,398 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 12,180 .

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Sales order backlog - Value' should come in at $4.01 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $4.77 billion in the same quarter last year.

Shares of D.R. Horton have demonstrated returns of -5.5% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.2% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), DHI is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

