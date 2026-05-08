Insights Into Doximity (DOCS) Q4: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Doximity (DOCS) to post quarterly earnings of $0.28 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 26.3%. Revenues are expected to be $143.67 million, up 3.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Doximity metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Other' should arrive at $8.51 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +33.3%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Subscription' will reach $135.18 million. The estimate points to a change of +2.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Number of customers with at least $500,000 of revenue' to come in at 128 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 116 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Doximity shares have witnessed a change of +23% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +11% move. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), DOCS is expected outperform the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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