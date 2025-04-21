Insights Into Dover (DOV) Q1: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Dover Corporation (DOV) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $2.01 per share, indicating an increase of 3.1% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $1.88 billion, representing a decrease of 10% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.4% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Dover metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Engineered Products' stands at $287.99 million. The estimate indicates a change of -47% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Clean Energy & Fueling' will likely reach $494.66 million. The estimate points to a change of +11.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Climate & Sustainability Technologies' reaching $362.19 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -0.6%.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Pumps & Process Solutions' to reach $474.29 million. The estimate points to a change of +1.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Imaging & Identification' at $277.79 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +0.4%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Adjusted EBITDA- Engineered Products' will reach $58.55 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $110.33 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Adjusted EBITDA- Clean Energy & Fueling' should come in at $95.99 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $77.60 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Adjusted EBITDA- Climate & Sustainability Technologies' will reach $60.76 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $58.03 million.

Analysts expect 'Adjusted EBITDA- Pumps & Process Solutions' to come in at $141.61 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $130.88 million.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Adjusted EBITDA- Imaging & Identification' should arrive at $74.88 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $73.69 million.



View all Key Company Metrics for Dover here>>>



Over the past month, Dover shares have recorded returns of -10.3% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -5.6% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), DOV will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Dover Corporation (DOV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.