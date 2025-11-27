Insights Into Dollar Tree (DLTR) Q3: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Dollar Tree (DLTR) will report quarterly earnings of $1.09 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 2.7%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $4.74 billion, exhibiting a decrease of 37.3% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Dollar Tree metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Net sales' at $4.73 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -37.4% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Other revenue' to reach $6.79 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.5%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Dollar Tree - Ending stores' should arrive at 9,228 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 8,868 in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Dollar Tree - Selling Square Footage' of 82 millions of square feet. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 78 millions of square feet in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Dollar Tree - Number of stores closed' will reach 9 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 8 .

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Dollar Tree - New stores' should come in at 81 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 249 .

Analysts predict that the 'Operating income (loss)- Dollar Tree' will reach $462.46 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $465.20 million.

Shares of Dollar Tree have experienced a change of +8.3% in the past month compared to the +0.4% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), DLTR is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.