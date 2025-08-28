Insights Into Dollar Tree (DLTR) Q2: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Dollar Tree (DLTR) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.37 per share, reflecting a decline of 44.8% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $4.45 billion, representing a year-over-year decrease of 39.6%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 1% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Dollar Tree metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus estimate for 'Total net sales' stands at $4.45 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -39.6%.

Analysts expect 'Other revenue' to come in at $3.44 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -43.7%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Dollar Tree - Ending stores' will reach 9,109 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 8,627 .

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Dollar Tree - Selling Square Footage' of 80 millions of square feet. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 75 millions of square feet in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Dollar Tree - Number of stores closed' should arrive at 13 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 23 .

The average prediction of analysts places 'Dollar Tree - New stores' at 96 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 127 .

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total - Number of stores - Re-bannered' reaching 1 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 3 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Operating income (loss)- Dollar Tree' to reach $327.32 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $342.00 million.

Shares of Dollar Tree have experienced a change of -1.1% in the past month compared to the +1.5% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), DLTR is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

