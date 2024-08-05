Insights Into DigitalOcean (DOCN) Q2: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (DOCN) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.39 per share, reflecting a decline of 11.4% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $188.64 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 11.1%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 0.9% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific DigitalOcean metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts predict that the 'Total Customers' will reach 638,530. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 616,000 in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Dollar Retention Rate' will reach 98.0%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 104% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Average Revenue Per Customer (ARPU)' of $97.11. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $90.84.



DigitalOcean shares have witnessed a change of -17.4% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.9% move. With a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), DOCN is expected outperform the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

