Insights Into Digital Realty Trust (DLR) Q3: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Digital Realty Trust (DLR) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.67 per share, reflecting an increase of 3.1% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $1.44 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 2.3%.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Digital Realty Trust metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Rental revenues' stands at $949.28 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +7%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Tenant reimbursements- Utilities' should arrive at $303.10 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -9.7%.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Tenant reimbursements- Other' to reach $55.25 million. The estimate indicates a change of -14.8% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Tenant reimbursements' should come in at $358.35 million. The estimate indicates a change of -10.5% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Fee Income' will reach $14.69 million. The estimate suggests a change of +87.9% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Interconnection and other' will likely reach $112.10 million. The estimate indicates a change of +4.5% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Depreciation and amortization' will reach $429.98 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $420.61 million in the same quarter last year.



Shares of Digital Realty Trust have experienced a change of +4.2% in the past month compared to the +4.5% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), DLR is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

