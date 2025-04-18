Insights Into Digital Realty Trust (DLR) Q1: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust (DLR) will report quarterly earnings of $1.73 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 3.6%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $1.42 billion, exhibiting an increase of 6.8% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.2% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Digital Realty Trust metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Rental revenues' reaching $972.32 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +8.7%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Tenant reimbursements- Utilities' will reach $280.74 million. The estimate indicates a change of +1.6% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Tenant reimbursements- Other' will likely reach $39.89 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3.8%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Tenant reimbursements (Utilities + Other)' should arrive at $320.63 million. The estimate indicates a change of +1.9% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Fee Income' will reach $17.32 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +33.2%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Interconnection and other' should come in at $115.10 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +6.5%.

Analysts predict that the 'Depreciation and amortization' will reach $443.72 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $431.10 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Digital Realty Trust here>>>



Shares of Digital Realty Trust have demonstrated returns of -0.4% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -6.9% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), DLR is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (DLR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.