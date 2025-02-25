Insights Into DiamondRock Hospitality (DRH) Q4: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect DiamondRock Hospitality (DRH) to post quarterly earnings of $0.21 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 16.7%. Revenues are expected to be $273.69 million, up 3.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 0.9% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some DiamondRock Hospitality metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Other' will reach $24.45 million. The estimate indicates a change of +3.9% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Food and beverage' to come in at $68.85 million. The estimate suggests a change of +2.9% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Rooms' will reach $178.65 million. The estimate points to a change of +3.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Depreciation and amortization' at $29.06 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $28.31 million in the same quarter last year.



Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality have experienced a change of -8.7% in the past month compared to the -1.8% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), DRH is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

