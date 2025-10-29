Insights Into DexCom (DXCM) Q3: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from DexCom (DXCM) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.57 per share, indicating an increase of 26.7% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $1.18 billion, representing an increase of 18.4% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 0.8% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain DexCom metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Hardware' reaching $39.65 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -6.5%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Sensor and other' at $1.14 billion. The estimate points to a change of +19.6% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- United States' will reach $843.25 million. The estimate suggests a change of +20.1% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- International' should come in at $332.15 million. The estimate points to a change of +13.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the past month, shares of DexCom have returned +2.9% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.8% change. Currently, DXCM carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), suggesting that it may underperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

#1 Semiconductor Stock to Buy (Not NVDA)

The incredible demand for data is fueling the market's next digital gold rush. As data centers continue to be built and constantly upgraded, the companies that provide the hardware for these behemoths will become the NVIDIAs of tomorrow.

One under-the-radar chipmaker is uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. It specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

DexCom, Inc. (DXCM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.