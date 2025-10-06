Insights Into Delta (DAL) Q3: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines (DAL) will report quarterly earnings of $1.60 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 6.7%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $15.93 billion, exhibiting an increase of 1.6% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 2.8% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Delta metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Operating Revenues- Passenger' should come in at $13.50 billion. The estimate points to a change of +3% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Operating Revenues- Cargo' reaching $199.28 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +1.7%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Operating Revenues- Other' will reach $2.41 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +1.4%.

Analysts expect 'Passenger Load Factor' to come in at 86.0%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 87.0% in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue passenger miles - Consolidated' will reach 67.92 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 66.31 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Cost per Available Seat Mile (CASM) - Ex' stands at N/A. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported N/A in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Available seat miles - Consolidated' at 78.93 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 76.16 billion.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Adjusted - Total unit revenues - TRASM' should arrive at N/A. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of N/A.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Passenger Revenue Per Available Seat Mile' will likely reach N/A. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of N/A.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total revenue per available seat mile (TRASM)' will reach N/A. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of N/A.

Analysts forecast 'Passenger Mile Yield' to reach N/A. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of N/A.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Operating Cost Per Available Seat Mile' of N/A. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of N/A.

Over the past month, Delta shares have recorded returns of -6.4% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.3% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), DAL will likely outperform the overall market in the upcoming period.

