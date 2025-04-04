Insights Into Delta (DAL) Q1: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Delta Air Lines (DAL) to post quarterly earnings of $0.40 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 11.1%. Revenues are expected to be $13.8 billion, up 0.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 3.3% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Delta metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Operating Revenues- Passenger' reaching $11.52 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3.5%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Operating Revenues- Cargo' will reach $189.86 million. The estimate suggests a change of +6.7% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Operating Revenues- Other net' will likely reach $2.29 billion. The estimate points to a change of -6.3% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Passenger Revenue by Geographic Region- Domestic' will reach $8.05 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +0.8%.

Analysts predict that the 'Passenger Revenue by Geographic Region- Pacific' will reach $615.26 million. The estimate points to a change of +6.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Passenger Revenue by Geographic Region- Latin America' at $1.14 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -10.1% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Passenger Revenue by Geographic Region- Atlantic' of $1.67 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +28.1%.

Analysts forecast 'Passenger Load Factor' to reach 83.2%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 83%.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue passenger miles - Consolidated' stands at 56.83 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 54.21 billion.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Available seat miles - Consolidated' should arrive at 68.31 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 65.54 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Cost per Available Seat Mile (CASM) - Ex' to come in at 14.43 cents. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 14.08 cents.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Operating Cost Per Available Seat Mile' should come in at 19.30 cents. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 20.04 cents in the same quarter last year.



Delta shares have witnessed a change of -29.6% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -7.7% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), DAL is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

