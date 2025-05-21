Insights into Deckers Outdoor's Upcoming Earnings

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-05-22. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Deckers Outdoor will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.58.

Deckers Outdoor bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Performance in Previous Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.39, leading to a 20.51% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Deckers Outdoor's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 2.61 1.24 0.58 0.48 EPS Actual 3 1.59 0.75 0.83 Price Change % -21.0% 11.0% 6.0% 14.000000000000002%

Market Performance of Deckers Outdoor's Stock

Shares of Deckers Outdoor were trading at $128.84 as of May 20. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 15.95%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Deckers Outdoor

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Deckers Outdoor.

Deckers Outdoor has received a total of 11 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Buy. With an average one-year price target of $146.73, the consensus suggests a potential 13.89% upside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Birkenstock Holding, Skechers USA and Crocs, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Birkenstock Holding, with an average 1-year price target of $69.85, suggesting a potential 45.79% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Skechers USA, with an average 1-year price target of $62.82, suggesting a potential 51.24% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Crocs, with an average 1-year price target of $119.67, suggesting a potential 7.12% downside.

Snapshot: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for Birkenstock Holding, Skechers USA and Crocs, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Deckers Outdoor Buy 17.10% $1.10B 18.82% Birkenstock Holding Outperform 19.34% $331.57M 3.79% Skechers USA Outperform 7.11% $1.25B 4.61% Crocs Buy -0.14% $541.55M 8.41%

Key Takeaway:

Deckers Outdoor ranks at the top for Gross Profit and Return on Equity among its peers. It is in the middle for Revenue Growth.

Delving into Deckers Outdoor's Background

Founded in 1973, California-based Deckers designs and sells casual and performance footwear, apparel, and accessories. In fiscal 2024, Ugg and Hoka accounted for 52% and 42% of total sales, respectively. The firm also markets niche brands Teva and Ahnu. Deckers produces most of its sales through wholesale partnerships, but also operates e-commerce in more than 50 countries and about 178 company-operated stores. It generated 67% of its fiscal 2024 sales in the United States.

Deckers Outdoor's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Deckers Outdoor showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 17.1% as of 31 December, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Deckers Outdoor's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 25.0%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Deckers Outdoor's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 18.82%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Deckers Outdoor's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 12.41%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.1, Deckers Outdoor adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

To track all earnings releases for Deckers Outdoor visit their earnings calendar on our site.

