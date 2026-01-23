Insights Into Danaher (DHR) Q4: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Danaher (DHR) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $2.15 per share, reflecting an increase of 0.5% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $6.79 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 3.9%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 0.4% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Danaher metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts expect 'Total sales- Diagnostics' to come in at $2.70 billion. The estimate points to a change of +2.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Total sales- Life Sciences' at $2.06 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +1.2% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Total sales- Biotechnology' will reach $2.02 billion. The estimate points to a change of +7.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Operating profit- Life Sciences' will likely reach $258.78 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $376.00 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Operating profit- Biotechnology' reaching $535.78 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $508.00 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Operating profit- Diagnostics' to reach $690.13 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $624.00 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Over the past month, shares of Danaher have returned +3.7% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.6% change. Currently, DHR carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), suggesting that it may outperform. the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

