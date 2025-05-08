Insights Into CyberArk (CYBR) Q1: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that CyberArk (CYBR) will report quarterly earnings of $0.79 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 5.3%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $305.66 million, exhibiting an increase of 38% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 3.7% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some CyberArk metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Maintenance and professional services' will likely reach $61.53 million. The estimate indicates a change of -5.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Perpetual license' will reach $2.24 million. The estimate indicates a change of -42.3% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Subscription' stands at $241.62 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +160.6%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR)' reaching $1.19 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $811 million.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Maintenance Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR)' of $183.14 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $190 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Subscription Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR)' at $989.08 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $621 million.



Over the past month, CyberArk shares have recorded returns of +3% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +11.3% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), CYBR will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.

