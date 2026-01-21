Insights Into Customers Bancorp (CUBI) Q4: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Customers Bancorp (CUBI) will announce quarterly earnings of $2.04 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 50% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $229.75 million, increasing 37.2% from the same quarter last year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 0.3% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Customers Bancorp metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Efficiency Ratio' reaching 47.8%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 56.9% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Interest Margin' should arrive at 3.4%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 3.1% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Average Balance - Total interest-earning assets' to reach $23.81 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $21.57 billion.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Loan fees' at $10.25 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $8.64 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Commercial lease income' will reach $11.53 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $10.60 million.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net interest income tax equivalent' should come in at $205.18 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $168.20 million.

Shares of Customers Bancorp have demonstrated returns of -1.4% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), CUBI is expected to beat the overall market performance in the near future.

Customers Bancorp, Inc (CUBI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

