Insights Into Cummins (CMI) Q1: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cummins (CMI) will report quarterly earnings of $5.79 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 2.9%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $8.32 billion, exhibiting an increase of 1.8% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 1.2% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Cummins metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales- Engine- Light-duty automotive' reaching $442.81 million. The estimate suggests a change of +5.2% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales- Engine- Heavy-duty truck' stands at $869.77 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -5.6%.

Analysts expect 'Net Sales- Engine- Medium-duty truck and bus' to come in at $956.45 million. The estimate indicates a change of -3% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- Distribution' to reach $3.08 billion. The estimate points to a change of +6% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Accelera' should come in at $73.41 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -28.7%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Components' should arrive at $2.55 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -4.3%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales- Engine' at $2.67 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -3.7% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales- Engine- Off-highway' will reach $459.54 million. The estimate suggests a change of +3.7% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Unit shipments - Engine - Light-duty' of 38,037 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 39,100 in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Unit shipments - Engine - Heavy-duty' will reach 23,584 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 26,700 .

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Unit shipments - Engine - Medium-duty' will likely reach 69,929 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 75,200 .

The consensus among analysts is that 'Unit shipments - Engine - Total' will reach 131,550 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 141,000 in the same quarter last year.

Shares of Cummins have demonstrated returns of +16.2% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +12.2% change. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), CMI is expected to beat the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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