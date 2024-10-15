Insights into CSX's Upcoming Earnings

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) will release its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2024-10-16. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate CSX to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.48.

The market awaits CSX's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Overview of Past Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.01, leading to a 2.61% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at CSX's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate 0.48 0.45 0.44 0.42 EPS Actual 0.49 0.46 0.45 0.42 Price Change % 3.0% 1.0% 2.0% 1.0%

Performance of CSX Shares

Shares of CSX were trading at $35.29 as of October 14. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 15.42%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on CSX

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on CSX.

Analysts have given CSX a total of 9 ratings, with the consensus rating being Outperform. The average one-year price target is $40.56, indicating a potential 14.93% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Competitors

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Norfolk Southern, Old Dominion Freight Line and JB Hunt Transport Servs, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

The consensus outlook from analysts is an Neutral trajectory for Norfolk Southern, with an average 1-year price target of $266.29, indicating a potential 654.58% upside. Old Dominion Freight Line received a Neutral consensus from analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $204.5, implying a potential 479.48% upside. For JB Hunt Transport Servs, analysts project an Neutral trajectory, with an average 1-year price target of $173.2, indicating a potential 390.79% upside. Snapshot: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Norfolk Southern, Old Dominion Freight Line and JB Hunt Transport Servs, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity CSX Outperform 0.05% $1.44B 7.64% Norfolk Southern Neutral 2.15% $1.14B 5.77% Old Dominion Freight Line Neutral 6.05% $537.32M 7.57% JB Hunt Transport Servs Neutral -6.51% $502.68M 3.30%

Key Takeaway:

CSX ranks at the top for Gross Profit and Return on Equity among its peers. It is in the middle for Revenue Growth.

All You Need to Know About CSX

Operating in the Eastern United States, Class I railroad CSX generated revenue near $14.7 billion in 2023. On its more than 21,000 miles of track, CSX hauls shipments of coal (16% of consolidated revenue), chemicals (17%), intermodal containers (16%), automotive cargo (7%), and a diverse mix of other bulk and industrial merchandise.

Understanding the Numbers: CSX's Finances

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: CSX displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 0.05%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: CSX's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 26.02%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): CSX's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 7.64% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): CSX's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.26%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, CSX faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

To track all earnings releases for CSX visit their earnings calendar on our site.

