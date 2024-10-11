Insights Into Crown Castle (CCI) Q3: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Crown Castle (CCI) will report quarterly earnings of $1.80 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 1.7%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $1.64 billion, exhibiting a decline of 1.9% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 0.2% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Crown Castle metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Site rental' will likely reach $1.58 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +0.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Site rental revenues- Towers' should arrive at $1.08 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +0.3% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Site rental revenues- Fiber' reaching $503.32 million. The estimate suggests a change of +0.1% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Network services and other' will reach $52.75 million. The estimate suggests a change of -41.4% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Fiber' will reach $505.92 million. The estimate indicates a change of -0.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Services and other revenues- Towers' to reach $50.05 million. The estimate indicates a change of -41.8% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Towers' at $1.13 billion. The estimate points to a change of -2.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Services and other revenues- Fiber' stands at $3.61 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -9.8%.

Analysts expect 'Ending Towers - Total' to come in at 40,058. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 40,000 in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Site rental- Gross margin- Consolidated Total' should come in at $1.16 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $1.16 billion.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Services & Other- Gross margin' of $21.12 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $26 million.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Site rental gross margin- Fiber' will reach $320.75 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $328 million.



Over the past month, Crown Castle shares have recorded returns of -7.7% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.4% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), CCI will likely outperform the overall market in the upcoming period.

