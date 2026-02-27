Insights Into Cracker Barrel (CBRL) Q2: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (CBRL) to post quarterly loss of -$0.10 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 107.3%. Revenues are expected to be $895.83 million, down 5.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 41.4% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Cracker Barrel metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Retail' will reach $184.33 million. The estimate indicates a change of -7.3% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Restaurant' should come in at $705.80 million. The estimate indicates a change of -3.8% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Comparable-store sales - Restaurant - YoY change' at -6.5%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 4.7%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Number of stores - Total (End of Period)' should arrive at 713 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 726 .

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Company-Owned Units - Cracker Barrel' will likely reach 657 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 657 .

Cracker Barrel shares have witnessed a change of +13.8% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.5% move. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), CBRL is expected underperform the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (CBRL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

