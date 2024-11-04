Insights Into Coty (COTY) Q1: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Coty (COTY) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.19 per share, reflecting an increase of 111.1% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $1.68 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 2.2%.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 5.5% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Coty metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Revenues- Prestige' stands at $1.10 billion. The estimate points to a change of +3.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Net Revenues- Consumer Beauty' to reach $585.08 million. The estimate suggests a change of +1.5% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Geographic Revenues- Americas' at $733.14 million. The estimate indicates a change of +3.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Geographic Revenues- Asia Pacific' should arrive at $201.20 million.

Analysts expect 'Geographic Revenues- EMEA' to come in at $748.68 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2.3%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Adjusted Operating Income (Loss)- Consumer Beauty' reaching $42.87 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $41.90 million in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Adjusted Operating Income (Loss)- Prestige' will likely reach $269.24 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $260.30 million.



Shares of Coty have demonstrated returns of -16.8% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), COTY is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

