Insights Into Corteva, Inc. (CTVA) Q3: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. (CTVA) will report quarterly loss of $0.31 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 34.8%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $2.69 billion, exhibiting an increase of 3.7% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 4.8% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Corteva, Inc. metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Seed' at $903.44 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2.9%.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Crop Protection' to come in at $1.76 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +2.9% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Crop Protection- Other' should arrive at $188.06 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -26.3%.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Seed- Other' to reach $75.93 million. The estimate indicates a change of +26.6% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Crop Protection- Herbicides' will reach $833.21 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2.2%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Crop Protection- Insecticides' of $425.70 million. The estimate points to a change of +2.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Crop Protection- Fungicides' reaching $303.82 million. The estimate indicates a change of +34.4% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Seed- Soybean' will reach $207.20 million. The estimate suggests a change of +9.6% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Seed- Corn' stands at $508.43 million. The estimate suggests a change of +4.4% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Seed- Other oilseeds' will likely reach $126.35 million. The estimate suggests a change of -11% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Operating EBITDA- Crop Protection' will reach $184.03 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $184 million.



Shares of Corteva, Inc. have demonstrated returns of +4.9% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), CTVA is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

