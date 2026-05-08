Insights Into Copa Holdings (CPA) Q1: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Copa Holdings (CPA) to post quarterly earnings of $4.43 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 3.5%. Revenues are expected to be $1.03 billion, up 15% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 32.1% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Copa Holdings metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Operating Revenues- Passenger revenue' should come in at $987.37 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +14.9%.

Analysts expect 'Load Factor' to come in at 86.9%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 86.4%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'PRASM (Passenger revenue per ASM)' should arrive at N/A. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported N/A in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Yield' to reach N/A. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported N/A in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'ASMs (Available seat miles)' reaching 8.89 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 7.80 billion.

The average prediction of analysts places 'CASM Excl. Fuel' at N/A. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of N/A.

Analysts predict that the 'CASM' will reach N/A. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported N/A in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'RPMs (Revenue passengers miles)' will likely reach 7.71 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 6.74 billion.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'RASM' of N/A. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported N/A in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Fuel Gallons Consumed' stands at 102 millions of gallons. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 91 millions of gallons in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Total Number of Aircraft' will reach 129 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 112 in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Operating Expense- Fuel' will reach $280.80 million.

Over the past month, Copa Holdings shares have recorded returns of +3.1% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +11% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), CPA will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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