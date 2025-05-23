Insights Into The Cooper Companies (COO) Q2: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies (COO) will report quarterly earnings of $0.93 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 9.4%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $995.5 million, exhibiting an increase of 5.6% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific The Cooper Companies metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue by Category- CVI' will reach $668.90 million. The estimate indicates a change of +5.2% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue by Category- CSI' stands at $329.51 million. The estimate suggests a change of +7.4% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue by Category- CSI- Office and surgical' reaching $195.05 million. The estimate suggests a change of +6.7% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue by Category- CSI- Fertility' at $135.26 million. The estimate indicates a change of +9.3% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue by Category- CVI- Sphere, other' should come in at $337.20 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3.6%.

Analysts expect 'Revenue by Category- CVI- Toric and multifocal' to come in at $331.85 million. The estimate points to a change of +7% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue by Geography- Americas' should arrive at $288.41 million. The estimate suggests a change of +9.1% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue by Geography- Asia Pacific' will likely reach $136.60 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +1.6%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue by Geography- EMEA' will reach $243.81 million. The estimate suggests a change of +2.9% year over year.



Shares of The Cooper Companies have experienced a change of -4% in the past month compared to the +10.7% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), COO is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

