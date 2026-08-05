Insights Into Consolidated Water (CWCO) Q2: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Consolidated Water (CWCO) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.22 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 31.3% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $35 million, increasing 4.2% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Consolidated Water metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Manufacturing' to reach $3.31 million. The estimate points to a change of -36.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Services' reaching $14.91 million. The estimate points to a change of +30.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Retail' will reach $8.50 million. The estimate points to a change of -1.7% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Bulk' at $8.29 million. The estimate suggests a change of +0.1% year over year.

Shares of Consolidated Water have experienced a change of +4% in the past month compared to the +3.5% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), CWCO is expected to underperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (CWCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.