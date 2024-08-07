Insights Into CommScope (COMM) Q2: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect CommScope (COMM) to post quarterly earnings of $0.37 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 94.7%. Revenues are expected to be $1.39 billion, down 27.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 662.5% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some CommScope metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales- CCS (Connectivity and Cable Solutions)' stands at $683.59 million. The estimate suggests a change of -2.2% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales- ANS (Access Network Solutions)' will reach $178.09 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -46.6%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Sales- NICS (Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions)' will reach $182.12 million. The estimate points to a change of -44.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales- OWN (Outdoor Wireless Networks)' of $223.90 million. The estimate indicates a change of -2.1% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Adjusted EBITDA- NICS (Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions)' reaching $18.84 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $74.90 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Adjusted EBITDA- ANS (Access Network Solutions)' to come in at $21.20 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $66.30 million.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Adjusted EBITDA- CCS (Connectivity and Cable Solutions)' will likely reach $147.82 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $79.60 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Adjusted EBITDA- OWN (Outdoor Wireless Networks)' should arrive at $55.75 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $41.70 million.



