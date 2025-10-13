Insights Into Commerce (CBSH) Q3: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.09 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 1.9% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $438.41 million, increasing 4% from the same quarter last year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 0.7% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Commerce metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Efficiency Ratio' at 55.1%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 56.3%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Interest Margin (Net yield on interest earning assets)' should come in at 3.7%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 3.5% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Average total interest earning assets' should arrive at $30.74 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $30.05 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Book value per share' reaching $28.23 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $26.90 .

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Tier I risk-based capital ratio' will likely reach 17.6%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 16.7% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Total risk-based capital ratio' stands at 18.4%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 17.5%.

Analysts predict that the 'Non-accrual loans' will reach $19.88 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $18.42 million.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Tier I Leverage Ratio' of 12.7%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 12.3% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Total Non-Interest Income' to come in at $160.81 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $159.03 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Fully-taxable equivalent net interest income' will reach $283.17 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $264.64 million.

Analysts forecast 'Trust fees' to reach $56.32 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $54.69 million.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Bank card transaction fees' will reach $47.08 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $47.57 million in the same quarter last year.

Shares of Commerce have experienced a change of -5.1% in the past month compared to the +0.4% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), CBSH is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (CBSH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.