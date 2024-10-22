Insights Into Colgate-Palmolive (CL) Q3: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Colgate-Palmolive (CL) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.88 per share, reflecting an increase of 2.3% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $5.01 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 1.9%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Colgate-Palmolive metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales- Pet Nutrition' will reach $1.10 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +3.5% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales- Total Oral, Personal and Home Care' will likely reach $3.90 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +1.2% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Oral, Personal and Home Care- North America' should arrive at $999.71 million. The estimate indicates a change of +1% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Net Sales- Oral, Personal and Home Care- Latin America' to come in at $1.19 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -0.3%.

Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- Oral, Personal and Home Care- Africa/Eurasia' to reach $266.72 million. The estimate points to a change of +0.3% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Oral, Personal and Home Care- Europe' should come in at $746.52 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Sales- Oral, Personal and Home Care- Asia Pacific' will reach $700.99 million. The estimate indicates a change of +2.8% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Operating profit- Total Oral, Personal and Home Care' reaching $1.07 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $1.02 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Operating profit- Pet Nutrition' stands at $217.20 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $201 million.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Operating profit- Oral, Personal and Home Care- North America' at $227.01 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $231 million in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Operating profit- Oral, Personal and Home Care- Latin America' will reach $405.27 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $372 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Operating profit- Oral, Personal and Home Care- Africa/Eurasia' of $68.01 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $66 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



Over the past month, Colgate-Palmolive shares have recorded returns of -3.8% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.8% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), CL will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.

