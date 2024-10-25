Insights Into Coinbase Global (COIN) Q3: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.39 per share, reflecting an increase of 4000% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $1.26 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 87.2%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 17.5% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Coinbase Global metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Revenue- Total Subscription and services' reaching $574.86 million. The estimate points to a change of +71.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Revenue- Transaction revenue' of $626.17 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +117%.

The consensus estimate for 'Other revenue' stands at $60.80 million. The estimate suggests a change of +18.9% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Net Revenue- Transaction revenue- Institutional, net' to reach $49.04 million. The estimate indicates a change of +248.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Revenue- Subscription and services- Other subscription and services' will reach $69.60 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +115.5%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Revenue- Subscription and services- Blockchain' should arrive at $174.13 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +133.9%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Revenue- Subscription and services- Custodial fee' should come in at $33.74 million. The estimate suggests a change of +113.5% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Revenue- Subscription and services- Interest income' will likely reach $64.29 million. The estimate indicates a change of +62.9% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Trading Volume' at $180.89 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $76 billion.

Analysts expect 'Trading Volume - Institutional' to come in at $150.82 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $65 billion.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Trading Volume - Consumer' will reach $30.07 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $11 billion in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Monthly Transacting Users' will reach 7.88 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 6.7 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



Over the past month, shares of Coinbase Global have returned +16.3% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.4% change. Currently, COIN carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.

