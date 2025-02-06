Insights Into Coca-Cola (KO) Q4: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Coca-Cola (KO) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.51 per share, indicating an increase of 4.1% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $10.69 billion, representing a decrease of 1.5% year over year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 1.5% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Coca-Cola metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Operating Revenue- Global Ventures' will reach $801.74 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -1.4%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Operating Revenue- North America' should come in at $4.33 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +7.2%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Operating Revenue- Latin America' reaching $1.46 billion. The estimate points to a change of -2% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Operating Revenue- Asia Pacific' will likely reach $1.11 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -0.4% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Operating Revenues- Europe, Middle East & Africa' stands at $1.60 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -5.2% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Operating Revenue- Bottling investments- Total' will reach $1.65 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -18.3% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Operating Revenue- Corporate- Total' will reach $26.87 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -13.3%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Operating Income- Latin America- Non-GAAP' at $779.39 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $816 million.

Analysts forecast 'Operating Income- Asia Pacific- Non-GAAP' to reach $358.20 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $356 million.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Operating income- North America- Non-GAAP' should arrive at $996.06 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $914 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Operating Income- Europe, Middle East & Africa- Non-GAAP' of $797.94 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $832 million.

Analysts expect 'Operating Income- Bottling Investments- Non-GAAP' to come in at $166.81 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $201 million.



View all Key Company Metrics for Coca-Cola here>>>



Shares of Coca-Cola have experienced a change of +2.3% in the past month compared to the +2.1% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), KO is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.3% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

CocaCola Company (The) (KO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.