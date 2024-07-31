Insights Into Clorox (CLX) Q4: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Clorox (CLX) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.54 per share, reflecting a decline of 7.8% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $1.97 billion, representing a year-over-year decrease of 2.4%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.3% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Clorox metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Revenue- Health and Wellness' will reach $637.42 million. The estimate indicates a change of -2.1% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Revenue- International' will reach $293.87 million. The estimate suggests a change of -3.7% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Net Revenue- Lifestyle' to reach $319.12 million. The estimate points to a change of -4.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Net Revenue- Household' to come in at $653.18 million. The estimate points to a change of -1.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Organic Sales Growth' reaching -0.7%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 14%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Organic Revenue Growth - International' should arrive at 7.7%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 14%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Organic Revenue Growth - Lifestyle' will reach -3.7%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 14%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Organic Revenue Growth - Household' of -2.3%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 14% in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Organic Revenue Growth - Health and Wellness' will likely reach -1.4%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 14%.

The consensus estimate for 'Income before income taxes- Health and Wellness' stands at $161.66 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $176 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Income before income taxes- International' at $25.42 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $15 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Income before income taxes- Lifestyle' should come in at $65.13 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $67 million.



View all Key Company Metrics for Clorox here>>>



Over the past month, Clorox shares have recorded returns of -1.4% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), CLX will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.

The Clorox Company (CLX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

