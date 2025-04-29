Insights into Climb Global Solutions's Upcoming Earnings

Climb Global Solutions (NASDAQ:CLMB) will release its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-04-30. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Climb Global Solutions to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.89.

The market awaits Climb Global Solutions's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Historical Earnings Performance

The company's EPS beat by $1.14 in the last quarter, leading to a 12.78% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Climb Global Solutions's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 1.12 0.85 0.48 0.75 EPS Actual 2.26 1.55 0.83 0.60 Price Change % 13.0% -3.0% 13.0% -11.0%

Tracking Climb Global Solutions's Stock Performance

Shares of Climb Global Solutions were trading at $107.28 as of April 28. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 61.86%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on Climb Global Solutions

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Climb Global Solutions.

Analysts have given Climb Global Solutions a total of 2 ratings, with the consensus rating being Outperform. The average one-year price target is $136.0, indicating a potential 26.77% upside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Ingram Micro Holding, Insight Enterprises and Avnet, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Ingram Micro Holding, with an average 1-year price target of $25.8, suggesting a potential 75.95% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Insight Enterprises, with an average 1-year price target of $160.0, suggesting a potential 49.14% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Avnet, with an average 1-year price target of $50.0, suggesting a potential 53.39% downside.

Peer Metrics Summary

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for Ingram Micro Holding, Insight Enterprises and Avnet are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Climb Global Solutions Outperform 51.48% $31.25M 7.65% Ingram Micro Holding Buy 2.50% $936.09M 2.26% Insight Enterprises Neutral -7.31% $439.64M 2.09% Avnet Neutral -8.73% $596.05M 1.77%

Key Takeaway:

Climb Global Solutions ranks highest in Revenue Growth among its peers. It also leads in Gross Profit margin. However, it has the lowest Return on Equity. Overall, Climb Global Solutions stands out for its strong revenue growth and gross profit performance compared to its peers, despite a lower return on equity.

Unveiling the Story Behind Climb Global Solutions

Climb Global Solutions Inc is a cloud-based, value-added IT distribution and solutions company specializing in emerging technologies. It operates across the USA, Canada, and Europe through multiple business units, including Climb Channel Solutions, Sigma, Grey Matter, Interwork, and TechXtend. The company is organized into two reportable operating segments. The Distribution segment distributes technical software to corporate resellers, value-added resellers (VARs), consultants, and systems integrators under the name Climb Channel Solutions. The Solutions segment is a cloud solutions provider and value-added reseller of software, hardware, and services to customers under the name Grey Matter.

Breaking Down Climb Global Solutions's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Climb Global Solutions's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 51.48% as of 31 December, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Climb Global Solutions's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.21% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Climb Global Solutions's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 7.65%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.62%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, Climb Global Solutions adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

To track all earnings releases for Climb Global Solutions visit their earnings calendar on our site.

