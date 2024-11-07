Insights into Clear Channel Outdoor Q3 Earnings

The earnings results for Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) for Q3 were made public on Thursday, October 31, 2024 at 06:00 AM.
Earnings
Clear Channel Outdoor missed estimated earnings by 0.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.06 versus an estimate of $-0.06.
Revenue was up $32.20 million from the same period last year.
Performance in Previous Earnings
During the previous quarter, the company beat on EPS by $0.01, leading to a 3.0% drop share price change the next day.
Here's a look at Clear Channel Outdoor's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2024
|Q2 2024
|Q1 2024
|Q4 2023
|Q3 2023
|EPS Estimate
|-0.06
|-0.05
|-0.17
|0.04
|-0.08
|EPS Actual
|-0.06
|-0.04
|-0.17
|0.05
|-0.11
|Revenue Estimate
|557.41M
|562.37M
|478.55M
|610.14M
|594.92M
|Revenue Actual
|558.99M
|558.54M
|481.75M
|632.11M
|526.79M
Latest Earnings Reports from Competitors
With Clear Channel Outdoor's earnings data in hand, it's essential to compare its metrics to those of similar companies, including PubMatic, TechTarget, and National CineMedia.
The latest earnings announcement from PubMatic on August 08, 2024 exceeded expectations, with an actual EPS of $0.17 compared to the market's estimate of $-0.02, resulting in a 950.0% increase. The latest earnings announcement from TechTarget on August 08, 2024 exceeded expectations, with an actual EPS of $0.42 compared to the market's estimate of $0.4, resulting in a 5.0% increase. The latest earnings report from National CineMedia on November 05, 2024 showed a downturn in performance, with results falling short of expectations. Despite the market's EPS estimate of $-0.03, National CineMedia reported an EPS of $-0.04, marking a -33.33% decrease. Quarterly Analysis: Competitors' Earnings and Stock Performance
The provided analysis offers insights into the market's response to the latest earnings releases of key competitors. It highlights the expected and announced earnings per share (EPS) for each company, along with their corresponding stock prices at the close of the announcement day and the open of the following trading day.
|Company Name
|Date
|EPS Expected
|EPS Announced
|EPS Change Percent
|Stock Price At Close
|Stock Price at Next Day Open
|Price Change Percent
|Clear Channel Outdoor
|October 31, 2024
|-0.06
|-0.06
|0.0%
|$1.47
|$1.48
|0.68%
|PubMatic
|August 08, 2024
|-0.02
|0.17
|950.0%
|$19.6
|$13.82
|-29.49%
|TechTarget
|August 08, 2024
|0.40
|0.42
|5.0%
|$29.02
|$28.38
|-2.21%
|National CineMedia
|November 05, 2024
|-0.03
|-0.04
|-33.33%
|$7.3
|$7.35
|0.68%
Delving into Peer Revenue Comparison: Estimated vs. Announced
Below is a comparison of estimated and announced revenue figures for Clear Channel Outdoor's peers. This comparison gives insights into the revenue performance of these companies, providing valuable context for understanding their financial standing within the industry.
|Company Name
|Estimated Revenue
|Announced Revenue
|Revenue Surprise Percentage
|Clear Channel Outdoor
|557.41M
|558.99M
|0.28%
|PubMatic
|70.12M
|67.27M
|-4.07%
|TechTarget
|58.08M
|58.91M
|1.44%
|National CineMedia
|58.02M
|62.40M
|7.55%
To track all earnings releases for Clear Channel Outdoor visit their earnings calendar here.
