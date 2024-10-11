Insights Into Citizens Financial Group (CFG) Q3: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group (CFG) will report quarterly earnings of $0.79 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 7.1%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $1.94 billion, exhibiting a decline of 3.8% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 1.2% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Citizens Financial Group metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts predict that the 'Book value per common share' will reach $49.07. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $44.75.

Analysts forecast 'Net charge-offs' to reach $177.44 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $153 million in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Interest Margin' will reach 2.8%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 3%.

The consensus estimate for 'Return on average common equity' stands at 6.6%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 7.5%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Efficiency Ratio' will reach 65.9%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 64.2%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Average Balances - Total interest-earning assets' should arrive at $199.98 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $199.59 billion.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Tangible book value per common share' reaching $31.32. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $27.73 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio (CET1 Capital Ratio)' to come in at 10.7%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 10.4%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Tier 1 Leverage Ratio' of 9.3%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 9.4% in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Tier 1 Capital Ratio' should come in at 11.9%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 11.5% in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Total Capital Ratio' at 13.9%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 13.4%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Nonaccrual loans and leases' will likely reach $1.54 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $1.30 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.



Shares of Citizens Financial Group have demonstrated returns of +4% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.4% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), CFG is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

