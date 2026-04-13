Insights Into Citizens Financial Group (CFG) Q1: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Citizens Financial Group (CFG) to post quarterly earnings of $1.10 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 42.9%. Revenues are expected to be $2.17 billion, up 12.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 1.1% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Citizens Financial Group metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts expect 'Return on average common equity' to come in at 7.7%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 6.2% in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net charge-offs' reaching $149.17 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $200.00 million in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Tangible book value per common share' will reach $38.30 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $33.97 .

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Average Balances - Total interest-earning assets' of $201.13 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $195.06 billion.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Efficiency Ratio' will likely reach 63.6%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 67.9%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Book value per common share' at $57.04 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $51.99 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio (CET1 Capital Ratio)' to reach 10.5%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 10.6% in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Total Capital Ratio' should come in at 13.7%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 13.9%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Tier 1 Capital Ratio' should arrive at 11.8%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 11.9%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Tier 1 Leverage Ratio' will reach 9.4%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 9.4%.

The consensus estimate for 'Letter of credit and loan fees' stands at $47.66 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $44.00 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Interest Income (FTE)' will reach $1.54 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $1.40 billion in the same quarter last year.

Over the past month, Citizens Financial Group shares have recorded returns of +15.3% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.6% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), CFG will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (CFG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.