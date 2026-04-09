Insights Into Citigroup (C) Q1: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Citigroup (C) to post quarterly earnings of $2.64 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 34.7%. Revenues are expected to be $23.71 billion, up 9.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 1.1% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Citigroup metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus estimate for 'Markets Revenues, net of interest expense' stands at $6.95 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +16.1% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Services Revenues- Total non-interest revenue' should come in at $1.65 billion. The estimate points to a change of +18.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue by component- Markets- Fixed Income markets- Fixed Income markets Total' should arrive at $5.23 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +16.8% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Wealth Revenues- Total non-interest revenue' will reach $879.40 million. The estimate points to a change of +7% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Efficiency Ratio' will reach 60.6%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 62.2% in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Book value per common share' will likely reach $112.02 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $103.90 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Average balance - Total interest-earning assets' to come in at $2532.68 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $2306.16 billion in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Total non-accrual loans' at $4.22 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $2.70 billion.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Leverage Ratio' of 6.6%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 7.1% in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Supplementary Leverage Ratio' to reach 5.4%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 5.8% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Total non-accrual assets' will reach $4.01 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $2.73 billion.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Consumer non-accrual loans- Total' reaching $1.86 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $1.33 billion in the same quarter last year.

Shares of Citigroup have demonstrated returns of +13.1% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.8% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), C is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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