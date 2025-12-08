Insights Into Ciena (CIEN) Q4: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ciena (CIEN) will report quarterly earnings of $0.76 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 40.7%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $1.28 billion, exhibiting an increase of 14.1% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Ciena metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Total Networking Platforms' at $979.35 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +14%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Total Global Services' reaching $166.99 million. The estimate indicates a change of +17.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Software and Services- Total (Platform + Blue Planet Automation)' to come in at $138.53 million. The estimate indicates a change of +12.5% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Networking Platforms- Routing and Switching' of $110.82 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +39.6%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Networking Platforms- Optical Networking' should come in at $875.87 million. The estimate points to a change of +12.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Products' will reach $1.02 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +14.5% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Blue Planet Automation Software and Services' will likely reach $33.60 million. The estimate suggests a change of +43% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Platform Software and Services' to reach $109.24 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +9.7%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Services' will reach $256.19 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +10.6%.

Analysts predict that the 'Gross profit- Products' will reach $416.35 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $346.85 million in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Gross profit- Services' stands at $127.54 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $113.18 million.

Shares of Ciena have demonstrated returns of +1.2% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.2% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), CIEN is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Zacks Naming Top 10 Stocks for 2026

Want to be tipped off early to our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2026? History suggests their performance could be sensational.

From 2012 (when our Director of Research Sheraz Mian assumed responsibility for the portfolio) through November, 2025, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +2,530.8%, more than QUADRUPLING the S&P 500’s +570.3%.

Now Sheraz is combing through 4,400 companies to handpick the best 10 tickers to buy and hold in 2026. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these stocks when they’re released on January 5.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Ciena Corporation (CIEN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.