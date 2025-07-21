Insights Into Churchill Downs (CHDN) Q2: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Churchill Downs (CHDN) will report quarterly earnings of $3.07 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 6.2%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $921.56 million, exhibiting an increase of 3.5% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 0.6% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Churchill Downs metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Gaming' should arrive at $268.73 million. The estimate suggests a change of -2% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Live and Historical Racing' will reach $497.22 million. The estimate indicates a change of +7% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Adjusted EBITDA- Gaming' reaching $124.96 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $140.70 million.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Adjusted EBITDA- Live and Historical Racing' at $287.57 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $279.20 million in the same quarter last year.

Over the past month, Churchill Downs shares have recorded returns of +7.8% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.4% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), CHDN will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Churchill Downs, Incorporated (CHDN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

