Insights Into Chubb (CB) Q3: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Chubb (CB) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $5.94 per share, reflecting an increase of 3.9% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $15.88 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 5.8%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 2.1% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Chubb metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts expect 'Net premiums written- North American Personal P&C Insurance' to come in at $1.79 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +6.5%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net investment income- Overseas General Insurance' will reach $303.16 million. The estimate indicates a change of +6% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Net investment income- Global Reinsurance' stands at $72.62 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +13.5%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net premiums written- Total P&C' will reach $12.93 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5.4%.

Analysts forecast 'Loss and loss expense ratio' to reach 62.4%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 63.1% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Combined ratio' will likely reach 87.7%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 87.7% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'North America Agricultural Insurance - Combined ratio' should arrive at 92.1%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 90.4%.

Analysts predict that the 'North America Agricultural Insurance - Loss and loss expense ratio' will reach 86.3%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 84.1%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'North America Commercial P&C Insurance - Combined ratio' of 85.9%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 86.5%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'North America Commercial P&C Insurance - Loss and loss expense ratio' reaching 65.8%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 66.4%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Overseas General Insurance - Combined ratio' should come in at 87.5%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 86.0%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Overseas General Insurance - Loss and loss expense ratio' at 50.8%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 51.2% in the same quarter last year.

Over the past month, shares of Chubb have returned +2.2% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.9% change. Currently, CB carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Free Report: Profiting from the 2nd Wave of AI Explosion

The next phase of the AI explosion is poised to create significant wealth for investors, especially those who get in early. It will add literally trillion of dollars to the economy and revolutionize nearly every part of our lives.

Investors who bought shares like Nvidia at the right time have had a shot at huge gains.

But the rocket ride in the "first wave" of AI stocks may soon come to an end. The sharp upward trajectory of these stocks will begin to level off, leaving exponential growth to a new wave of cutting-edge companies.

Zacks' AI Boom 2.0: The Second Wave report reveals 4 under-the-radar companies that may soon be shining stars of AI’s next leap forward.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Chubb Limited (CB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.