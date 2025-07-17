Insights Into Chubb (CB) Q2: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Chubb (CB) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $5.85 per share, reflecting an increase of 8.7% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $14.83 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 7.1%.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 0.1% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Chubb metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net premiums written- North American Personal P&C Insurance' at $1.90 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +6.7%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net investment income- Overseas General Insurance' of $306.90 million. The estimate suggests a change of +8.4% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Net investment income- Global Reinsurance' will reach $65.20 million. The estimate indicates a change of +12.4% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net premiums written- Total P&C' will reach $12.58 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +6.8% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Combined ratio' to come in at 85.2%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 86.8%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Loss and loss expense ratio' will likely reach 58.8%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 60.6% in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Total P&C (Property and Casualty) - Expense Ratio' will reach 26.3%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 26.2% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'North America Agricultural Insurance - Loss and loss expense ratio' should arrive at 84.1%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 86.8%.

Analysts forecast 'North America Commercial P&C Insurance - Combined ratio' to reach 80.8%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 82.9%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'North America Commercial P&C Insurance - Loss and loss expense ratio' reaching 60.9%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 62.7% in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Overseas General Insurance - Combined ratio' stands at 86.0%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 88.2%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Overseas General Insurance - Loss and loss expense ratio' should come in at 50.0%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 52.7%.

Chubb shares have witnessed a change of -1.6% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.2% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), CB is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

Chubb Limited (CB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

