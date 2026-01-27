Insights Into C.H. Robinson (CHRW) Q4: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.12 per share, indicating a decline of 7.4% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $3.96 billion, representing a decline of 5.4% year over year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 0.1% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some C.H. Robinson metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Total Revenues- NAST' at $2.86 billion. The estimate points to a change of +2% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Total Revenues- All Other and Corporate' to come in at $366.74 million. The estimate suggests a change of -26.4% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Total Revenues- Global Forwarding' will reach $736.12 million. The estimate suggests a change of -16.7% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Average employee headcount' will likely reach 12,245 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 13,869 .

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Adjusted Gross Profit- Global Forwarding' of $179.64 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $203.80 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Adjusted Gross Profit- All Other & Corporate' should come in at $66.29 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $77.06 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Adjusted Gross Profit- NAST' should arrive at $416.05 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $403.76 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Adjusted Gross Profit- All Other & Corporate- Managed Solutions' to reach $24.50 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $28.13 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Adjusted Gross Profit- All Other & Corporate- Robinson Fresh' reaching $31.65 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $35.98 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Adjusted Gross Profit- Global Forwarding- Other' stands at $9.69 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $9.70 million.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Adjusted Gross Profit- Global Forwarding- Customs' will reach $30.36 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $26.50 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Adjusted Gross Profit- Global Forwarding- Ocean' will reach $102.73 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $127.10 million.

Over the past month, shares of C.H. Robinson have returned +8.6% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% change. Currently, CHRW carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2026

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2026. Handpicked by Zacks Director of Research Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful.

From inception in 2012 through November, 2025, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +2,530.8%, more than QUADRUPLING the S&P 500’s +570.3%.

Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2026. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.