Insights Into CBRE (CBRE) Q1: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that CBRE Group (CBRE) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.81 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 3.9% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $8.91 billion, increasing 12.3% from the same quarter last year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 1.4% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some CBRE metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Pass through costs also recognized as revenue' should come in at $3.83 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +9.8% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net revenue' should arrive at $5.02 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +13%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total revenue- Real Estate Investments' reaching $249.71 million. The estimate suggests a change of +9.5% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Net revenue- Advisory Services' to come in at $2.10 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +11.5% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Pass through costs also recognized as revenue- Global Workplace Solutions' will reach $3.84 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +10.9%.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Pass through costs also recognized as revenue- Advisory Services' to reach $25.64 million. The estimate indicates a change of +6.9% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Total revenue- Global Workplace Solutions' stands at $6.49 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +11.8% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Total revenue- Advisory Services' will reach $2.12 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +11.5%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net revenue- Global Workplace Solutions' at $2.65 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +13.1% from the prior-year quarter.



Shares of CBRE have demonstrated returns of -9.4% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -5.6% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), CBRE is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

CBRE Group, Inc. (CBRE)

