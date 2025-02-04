Insights Into CBOE (CBOE) Q4: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, CBOE Global (CBOE) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $2.15 per share, reflecting an increase of 4.4% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $528.14 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 5.8%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 2.3% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain CBOE metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Market data fees' will reach $77.07 million. The estimate points to a change of +6% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Access and capacity fees' to reach $96.63 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +8.9%.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Other revenue' stands at $27.15 million. The estimate suggests a change of +8.6% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Net transaction and clearing fees' should come in at $378.74 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3.7%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Regulatory fees' should arrive at $88.19 million. The estimate suggests a change of +84.5% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Futures- Transaction and clearing fees' of $25.67 million. The estimate indicates a change of +1.1% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Average Daily Volume by Product - Options - Multi-listed options' will reach 11.28 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 10.73 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Average Daily Volume by Product - Options' reaching 15.17 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 14.9 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Average Daily Volume by Product - Options - Index options' at 3.89 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 4.17 million.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Average Daily Volume by Product - Futures' will reach 225.26 thousand. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 233.4 thousand in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Average Daily Notional Volume by Product - Global FX' to come in at 46.84 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 47 billion.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Average Daily Volume - Total Industry Options' will likely reach 48.99 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 44.41 million.



Over the past month, shares of CBOE have returned +9.3% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% change. Currently, CBOE carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (CBOE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

