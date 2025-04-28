Insights Into Carrier Global (CARR) Q1: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Carrier Global (CARR) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.57 per share, indicating a decline of 8.1% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $5.11 billion, representing a decrease of 17.4% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 2.5% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Carrier Global metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales- Refrigeration' stands at $613.10 million. The estimate points to a change of -30.7% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales- HVAC' at $4.32 billion. The estimate points to a change of -4.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Adjusted Operating profit- Refrigeration' to come in at $87.77 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $99 million.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Adjusted Operating profit- HVAC' will likely reach $713.02 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $720 million in the same quarter last year.



Over the past month, Carrier Global shares have recorded returns of -5.2% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.3% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), CARR will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

