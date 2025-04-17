Insights Into Carlisle (CSL) Q1: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Carlisle (CSL) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $3.53 per share, indicating a decline of 5.1% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $1.1 billion, representing an increase of 0.4% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Carlisle metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM)' at $783.03 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -0.1%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies (CWT)' will reach $317.84 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +1.6%.

The consensus estimate for 'Adjusted EBIT- Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM)' stands at $186.16 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $210.70 million.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Adjusted EBIT- Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies (CWT)' reaching $30.25 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $42.80 million.



Over the past month, Carlisle shares have remained unchanged versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -6.3% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), CSL will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (CSL)

