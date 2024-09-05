Insights Into Cantaloupe (CTLP) Q4: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cantaloupe (CTLP) will report quarterly earnings of $0.05 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 25%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $76.14 million, exhibiting an increase of 18.7% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Cantaloupe metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Subscription and transaction fees' should arrive at $63.08 million. The estimate indicates a change of +19.1% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Equipment sales' stands at $12.94 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +15.5%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Subscription and transaction fees- Transaction fees' will likely reach $42.77 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +20.4%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Subscription and transaction fees- Subscription fees' at $20.05 million. The estimate suggests a change of +14.9% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Gross Margin - Equipment sales' will reach 6.1%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 20.8% in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Gross Margin - Subscription and transaction fees' reaching 43.5%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 44.2%.



View all Key Company Metrics for Cantaloupe here>>>



Shares of Cantaloupe have experienced a change of -1.7% in the past month compared to the +3.4% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), CTLP is expected to outperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Cantaloupe, Inc. (CTLP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.