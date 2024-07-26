Insights Into Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP) Q2: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP) to post quarterly earnings of $0.74 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 19.4%. Revenues are expected to be $2.6 billion, up 10.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 0.8% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Canadian Pacific Kansas City metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Adjusted Operating Ratio' will likely reach 62.0%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 64.6%.

Analysts expect 'Carloads - Intermodal' to come in at 427.59 thousand. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 435.1 thousand.

Analysts forecast 'Carloads - Automotive' to reach 61.73 thousand. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 56.2 thousand.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Carloads - Grain' will reach 122.47 thousand. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 117 thousand in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Carloads - Metals, Minerals and Consumer Products' should arrive at 134.73 thousand. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 129.3 thousand.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Carloads - Potash' will reach 49.16 thousand. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 39.8 thousand in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Carloads - Fertilizers and Sulphur' of 16.32 thousand. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 15.2 thousand in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Carloads - Forest Products' at 36.55 thousand. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 34.8 thousand in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Carloads - Energy, Chemicals and Plastics' stands at 141.33 thousand. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 127.5 thousand in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Carloads - Total' should come in at 1,102.61 thousand. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 1,069.7 thousand.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Carloads - Coal' reaching 112.74 thousand. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 114.8 thousand in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue ton miles (RTMs) - Total' will reach 54,160.99 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 47,360 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City have demonstrated returns of +2.5% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.2% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), CP is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

