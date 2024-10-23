Insights Into Cadence (CDNS) Q3: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Cadence Design Systems (CDNS) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.44 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 14.3% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $1.18 billion, increasing 15.7% from the same quarter last year.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 0.2% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Cadence metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Product and maintenance' will likely reach $1.09 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +12.7% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Services' of $94.08 million. The estimate suggests a change of +64.3% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue Mix by Product Group - Functional Verification, including Emulation Hardware' will reach 26.3%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 26%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue Mix by Product Group - Digital IC Design and Signoff' should arrive at 26.2%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 28%.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue Mix by Product Group - IP' to reach 11.9%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 11%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue Mix by Product Group - System Design and Analysis' at 14.3%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 13%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue Mix by Product Group - Custom IC Design' will reach 21.4%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 22% in the same quarter of the previous year.



Over the past month, shares of Cadence have returned -8% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% change. Currently, CDNS carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), suggesting that it may outperform the overall market in the near future.

