Insights Into Cable One (CABO) Q4: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cable One (CABO) will report quarterly earnings of $9.91 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 7%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $390.46 million, exhibiting a decline of 5.2% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Cable One metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Residential Video' will reach $51.07 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -13.8%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Residential Data' of $229.27 million. The estimate points to a change of -5.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Other' stands at $27.15 million. The estimate points to a change of +6.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Business services(Business data+Business other)' will likely reach $75.42 million. The estimate points to a change of -0.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Residential Voice' at $7.55 million. The estimate indicates a change of -13.8% from the prior-year quarter.



View all Key Company Metrics for Cable One here>>>



Shares of Cable One have experienced a change of -17.7% in the past month compared to the -1.8% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), CABO is expected to underperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Cable One, Inc. (CABO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.