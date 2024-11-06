Insights Into Cable One (CABO) Q3: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Cable One (CABO) to post quarterly earnings of $9.93 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 7.9%. Revenues are expected to be $390.78 million, down 7% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 0.2% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Cable One metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Residential Video' should arrive at $53.58 million. The estimate points to a change of -14% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Residential Data' to come in at $229.34 million. The estimate indicates a change of -7.3% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Other' will reach $24.61 million. The estimate suggests a change of -5.3% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Business services(Business data+Business other)' will likely reach $75.42 million. The estimate indicates a change of -0.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Residential Voice' to reach $7.84 million. The estimate indicates a change of -13.7% from the prior-year quarter.



Over the past month, shares of Cable One have returned +18.6% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.7% change. Currently, CABO carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), suggesting that it may underperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

